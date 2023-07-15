Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $3.89 Million Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 496.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,180 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,954 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $3,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ARW. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 12.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the first quarter worth $273,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the first quarter worth $302,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the first quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the first quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ARW opened at $142.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $132.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.56. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.38 and a 1-year high of $147.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.13. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 16.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ARW. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.71.

In other news, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total transaction of $174,664.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total transaction of $174,664.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total transaction of $505,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,525,810.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,838 shares of company stock worth $861,067. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

