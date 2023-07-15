Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $4.32 Million Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 342,632 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,993 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $4,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in F. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ford Motor by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 66.4% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 2,284 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Trading Down 1.4 %

F opened at $14.98 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $10.90 and a 52 week high of $16.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $59.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.39 and a 200-day moving average of $12.73.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $39.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.42 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 1.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.18.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

