Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $4.50 Million Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $4,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.9% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 10.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 12,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 12.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,565,000 after purchasing an additional 8,129 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at $611,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Stock Down 0.7 %

Tractor Supply stock opened at $214.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $220.90 and its 200-day moving average is $227.51. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $181.40 and a fifty-two week high of $251.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.04). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.53% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on TSCO. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $280.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.25.

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

In related news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $333,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,471,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 7,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total value of $1,814,707.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,405,703. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $333,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,482 shares of company stock worth $6,946,435. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

