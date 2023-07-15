Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $4.89 Million Holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,612 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $4,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UTHR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,282,000 after purchasing an additional 8,327 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 182,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 26,887 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,477,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 49.1% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $320.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $285.00 to $256.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.67.

United Therapeutics Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $232.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.77. The firm has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.61. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1 year low of $201.65 and a 1 year high of $283.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 9.84 and a quick ratio of 9.52.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $506.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.37 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 36.76% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.03 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 18.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at United Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.47, for a total value of $1,843,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,961.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.19, for a total transaction of $1,291,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,875,738.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.47, for a total transaction of $1,843,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,961.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,374 shares of company stock worth $20,725,159 in the last quarter. 12.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

