Mackenzie Financial Corp Increases Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Cintas were worth $3,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redwood Investments LLC lifted its position in Cintas by 2.1% during the first quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 15,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,054,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in Cintas by 7.6% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 12,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,951,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its position in Cintas by 8.6% in the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Cintas by 6.2% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 54,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC raised its position in Cintas by 3.3% in the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $512.00 to $487.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Cintas from $513.00 to $523.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Argus lifted their price objective on Cintas from $510.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Cintas from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $523.29.

Cintas Trading Up 0.4 %

CTAS opened at $496.36 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $370.93 and a 12 month high of $498.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.84, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $480.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $457.65.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The business services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 15.06%. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cintas

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

