Mackenzie Financial Corp Increases Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 40.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 79,927 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 22,937 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in eBay were worth $3,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in shares of eBay by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 16,956 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in eBay by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 596,245 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $24,726,000 after buying an additional 293,769 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in eBay by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,185 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in eBay by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 39,683 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after buying an additional 6,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in eBay by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 25,649 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 6,855 shares in the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EBAY. Wolfe Research cut their price target on eBay from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.70.

eBay Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $46.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $24.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.75, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.34. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.92 and a 1 year high of $52.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.00.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The e-commerce company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. eBay had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 35.65%. Research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.33%.

Insider Transactions at eBay

In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $245,685.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,009,345.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,193 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $100,549.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,365.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $245,685.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,982 shares in the company, valued at $2,009,345.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

