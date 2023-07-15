Mackenzie Financial Corp Increases Stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,750 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in First Solar were worth $3,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 86.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,290 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar in the first quarter valued at $1,496,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar in the first quarter valued at $108,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 2.0% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 8,401 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Field & Main Bank increased its stake in First Solar by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 1,040 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Stock Down 2.9 %

FSLR stock opened at $191.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $194.63 and a 200 day moving average of $188.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a PE ratio of 490.53 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.96 and a 52 week high of $232.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $548.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.66 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 0.71% and a net margin of 1.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on FSLR. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of First Solar from $277.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of First Solar from $232.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of First Solar from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of First Solar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of First Solar from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Solar

In other First Solar news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 2,500 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.31, for a total transaction of $573,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,597,707.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other First Solar news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 2,500 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.31, for a total transaction of $573,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,597,707.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 3,000 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.52, for a total transaction of $562,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,939.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,448 shares of company stock worth $12,745,417. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

