Mackenzie Financial Corp Increases Stock Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 47.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,468 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $4,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 1,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 87.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CIO Matthew H. Birenbaum sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.10, for a total transaction of $704,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 62,559 shares in the company, valued at $11,016,639.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVB. TheStreet upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho lifted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Evercore ISI raised AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $193.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.67.

AVB opened at $197.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $28.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.07 and a 52 week high of $220.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.44.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.54%.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2022, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 294 apartment communities containing 88,475 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

