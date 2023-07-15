Mackenzie Financial Corp Increases Stock Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $3,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $375,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 16,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 450,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,622,000 after buying an additional 211,268 shares during the period. 91.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CMS opened at $60.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.94. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $52.41 and a 12-month high of $71.19.

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 83.69%.

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,500 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $451,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,436 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,753.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMS shares. Argus decreased their price objective on CMS Energy from $75.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Guggenheim cut their target price on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. TheStreet raised CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.45.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

