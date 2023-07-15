Mackenzie Financial Corp Increases Stock Position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $4,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATR. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 113.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 175.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ATR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on AptarGroup from $130.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on AptarGroup in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on AptarGroup from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on AptarGroup from $152.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.83.

AptarGroup Trading Up 1.1 %

AptarGroup stock opened at $118.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.30. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.64. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.23 and a 52-week high of $122.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $860.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.92 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 6.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

AptarGroup Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 26th. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is currently 43.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AptarGroup

In related news, insider Marc Prieur sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $714,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,978,332. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures.

