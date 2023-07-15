Mackenzie Financial Corp Lowers Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 44.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,196 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $3,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 9,071.1% during the first quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 4,082 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at $207,000. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 44.0% during the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.4% during the first quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 3,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 8.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 3,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 55.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prudential Financial Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $91.55 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.37 and a 52-week high of $110.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,017.22, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.98.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by ($0.36). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $15.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 5,555.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PRU shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, May 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $88.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Prudential Financial from $99.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.17.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

See Also

