Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 152 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,969 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in FedEx were worth $5,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in FedEx by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,236 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,098 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 16,651 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laraway Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,490 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $257.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $141.92 and a 52 week high of $262.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $233.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.35.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.09. FedEx had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $260.00 to $272.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $282.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Melius assumed coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.11.

In other FedEx news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total value of $2,577,226.61. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,597.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $4,740,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,483,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total transaction of $2,577,226.61. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,597.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

