Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 16 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,313 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $3,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,959 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $769,954,000 after purchasing an additional 14,505 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 507,232 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $703,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 480,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $666,324,000 after acquiring an additional 4,363 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 402,002 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $557,774,000 after acquiring an additional 30,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 387,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $537,304,000 after acquiring an additional 31,604 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,743.00 to $1,910.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,885.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,084.68.

Insider Activity

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

In other news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 74 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,056.73, for a total value of $152,198.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,754,390.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 74 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,056.73, for a total transaction of $152,198.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,754,390.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,999.90, for a total transaction of $3,735,813.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,691,665.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 12,409 shares of company stock valued at $25,292,284 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $2,055.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,277.00 and a 52 week high of $2,147.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,066.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,783.29.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.89 by $1.61. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 45.01%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 44.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Further Reading

