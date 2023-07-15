Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 27,327 Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 81.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,327 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $4,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGS. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ONE Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ONE Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OGS opened at $76.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.28. ONE Gas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.86 and a fifty-two week high of $89.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.68 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 8.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.41%.

OGS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.83.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

