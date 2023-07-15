Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 4,512 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,512 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in DaVita were worth $4,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in DaVita by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 142,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,677,000 after buying an additional 40,421 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in DaVita by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 18,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in DaVita by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 88,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,636,000 after purchasing an additional 21,750 shares during the period. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in DaVita during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Phyllis R. Yale sold 2,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $209,190.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,248,858.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other DaVita news, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 15,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.24, for a total transaction of $1,581,984.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,055,153.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Phyllis R. Yale sold 2,196 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $209,190.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,248,858.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,502 shares of company stock valued at $3,722,146 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on DaVita from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of DaVita from $85.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. TheStreet raised shares of DaVita from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of DaVita from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DaVita presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.75.

DVA stock opened at $103.74 on Friday. DaVita Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.28 and a fifty-two week high of $105.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.19.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.50. DaVita had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 72.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

