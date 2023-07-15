Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 83 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,885 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $3,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,539 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 141,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,419,000 after purchasing an additional 25,775 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 44,491 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,471,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,506,824 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $353,983,000 after purchasing an additional 36,935 shares during the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WST has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $390.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $330.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $385.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $206.19 and a 12-month high of $389.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $359.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $325.28.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $716.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.28 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 10.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.05, for a total value of $343,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,438.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.10, for a total value of $15,976,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,863,819.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.05, for a total transaction of $343,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,438.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,244 shares of company stock worth $24,454,553 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

