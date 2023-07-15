Mackenzie Financial Corp Reduces Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,481 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $4,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter worth $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 186.3% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Saturday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $277.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.50.

Insider Activity at Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $50,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at $1,825,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.91, for a total transaction of $932,713.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,946 shares in the company, valued at $2,808,116.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $50,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,825,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,012 shares of company stock worth $1,308,748 over the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE LH opened at $212.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $221.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.06. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $200.32 and a 52 week high of $263.13.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($0.17). Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.11 EPS. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 16.83 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.13%.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

