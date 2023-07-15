Mackenzie Financial Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its position in Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 206,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,101 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Bausch + Lomb were worth $3,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 45,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Bausch + Lomb from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Bausch + Lomb from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Bausch + Lomb from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Bausch + Lomb from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.78.

Bausch + Lomb Stock Down 0.6 %

BLCO opened at $20.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.66. Bausch + Lomb Co. has a 12 month low of $12.20 and a 12 month high of $21.95.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $931.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.41 million. Bausch + Lomb had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a positive return on equity of 4.64%. On average, research analysts expect that Bausch + Lomb Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Bausch + Lomb Profile

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products for therapeutic use, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

