Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 12,147 Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 28.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,147 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Insperity were worth $3,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Insperity during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insperity during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Insperity by 95.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insperity during the first quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Insperity during the first quarter worth about $124,000. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on NSP. StockNews.com raised Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Insperity in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial lowered Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Insperity from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, 51job reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Insperity in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Insperity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insperity

Insperity Stock Up 1.2 %

In other news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 12,302 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total transaction of $1,354,696.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 537,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,243,018.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 12,302 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total transaction of $1,354,696.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 537,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,243,018.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 6,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.15, for a total value of $780,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,611,099.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 24,301 shares of company stock worth $2,878,438 over the last ninety days. 5.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NSP stock opened at $115.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.56. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.23. Insperity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.89 and a twelve month high of $131.09.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 263.01% and a net margin of 3.33%. Analysts anticipate that Insperity, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insperity Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. This is an increase from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.10%.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. It offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

