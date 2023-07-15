Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 1,649 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,649 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $4,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 101,201.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,617,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,057,818,000 after purchasing an additional 12,604,649 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Eversource Energy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,542,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $632,367,000 after acquiring an additional 24,784 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Eversource Energy by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,423,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $621,332,000 after acquiring an additional 184,614 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Eversource Energy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,566,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $531,599,000 after acquiring an additional 97,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Eversource Energy by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,632,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $472,202,000 after acquiring an additional 69,826 shares during the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Scotiabank upgraded Eversource Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Argus decreased their price target on Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eversource Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.79.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

ES stock opened at $72.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.75 and its 200-day moving average is $76.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $25.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.47. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $67.79 and a twelve month high of $94.41.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is presently 64.75%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Further Reading

