Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 169,325 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 64.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169,325 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $4,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tobam bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on MGM. StockNews.com lowered shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.23.

MGM Resorts International Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE MGM opened at $48.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $28.43 and a 52 week high of $49.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.58 and its 200 day moving average is $42.03. The company has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 2.06.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.40. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 13.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total value of $413,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,572,910.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Alexis Herman sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total transaction of $100,180.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,796.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total transaction of $413,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,283 shares in the company, valued at $2,572,910.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 272,350 shares of company stock valued at $11,899,881 over the last three months. 2.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MGM Resorts International Profile

(Free Report)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

See Also

