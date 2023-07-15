Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 17,428 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 329,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 17,428 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Western Union were worth $3,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WU. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Union by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Union by 137.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 117,142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 67,876 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Union by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 7,576 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Western Union by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,410,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,173,000 after acquiring an additional 370,987 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Western Union by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 72,887 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the period. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Union Stock Performance

Shares of WU stock opened at $12.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.79 and a 200-day moving average of $12.30. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The Western Union Company has a one year low of $10.07 and a one year high of $17.42.

Western Union Dividend Announcement

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. Western Union had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 128.52%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.78%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WU. UBS Group upgraded shares of Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Western Union in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Western Union in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Western Union from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Western Union from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Union currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.70.

About Western Union

(Free Report)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

