Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 19,097 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 36.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,378 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 19,097 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $4,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glenview Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter worth $127,611,000. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at $116,319,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at $86,732,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at $66,334,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 802,139 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $80,784,000 after acquiring an additional 250,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Stock Up 0.4 %

UHS stock opened at $153.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.50 and a 12 month high of $158.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.89.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.50%.

Insider Transactions at Universal Health Services

In other news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 3,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total transaction of $439,733.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,547.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Warren J. Nimetz sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.97, for a total transaction of $112,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,015.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 3,107 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total transaction of $439,733.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,547.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,697 shares of company stock worth $10,547,996 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UHS has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Universal Health Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.93.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

