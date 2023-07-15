Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 23,088 Shares of Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its position in Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 677,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,088 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Skeena Resources were worth $4,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Skeena Resources by 854.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 18,337 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Skeena Resources by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 60,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Skeena Resources in the first quarter worth $338,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Skeena Resources by 279.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 73,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Skeena Resources by 6.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,170,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,152,000 after purchasing an additional 135,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.71% of the company’s stock.

SKE opened at $5.17 on Friday. Skeena Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $7.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.73. The company has a market cap of $455.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 1.17.

Skeena Resources ( NYSE:SKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.07). On average, analysts predict that Skeena Resources Limited will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and four mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,096 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

