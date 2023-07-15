Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 370 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,057 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Illumina were worth $3,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in Illumina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Illumina during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Illumina by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Illumina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Illumina by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illumina

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,304,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Illumina Trading Down 0.9 %

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ILMN shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Illumina from $224.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Illumina in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Illumina from $300.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Illumina from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.68.

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $187.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.59 billion, a PE ratio of -6.56, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $177.62 and a 12 month high of $248.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $198.01 and a 200-day moving average of $207.22.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 100.92%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Featured Stories

