Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 46,917 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 44.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 46,917 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $5,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 21,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 88,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 4,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $4,367,568.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,639,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of EMR stock opened at $92.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $52.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.22 and a 200-day moving average of $86.50. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $72.40 and a one year high of $99.65.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 27.35%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 25.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EMR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.47.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

