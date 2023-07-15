Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 4,836 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,836 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $3,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Marion Wealth Management raised its holdings in CF Industries by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 8,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in CF Industries by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 41,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management raised its holdings in CF Industries by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 20,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $312,000. 90.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on CF. Scotiabank raised shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of CF Industries in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of CF Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of CF Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.93.

In other CF Industries news, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $1,041,760.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,519,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, SVP Bert A. Frost sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $914,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,899,403.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $1,041,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,519,069.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CF opened at $73.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.89. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.08 and a 1 year high of $119.60.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.22. CF Industries had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 42.23%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.70%.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

