Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 600 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 73,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $5,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 555.4% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 426 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 550 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on RIO shares. Argus lowered their price target on Rio Tinto Group from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley raised Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Rio Tinto Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Liberum Capital raised Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,360.50.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $68.53 on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $50.92 and a one year high of $80.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

