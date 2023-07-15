Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 7,037 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 14.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 43,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,037 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $4,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OMC. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 81,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,880,000 after acquiring an additional 17,251 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $503,000. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 644.1% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 407,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,579,000 after buying an additional 352,639 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $929,000. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on OMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.86.

Insider Activity

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

In other news, CEO John Wren sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total transaction of $9,384,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 328,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,821,560.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,700 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $152,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $855,048.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO John Wren sold 100,000 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total transaction of $9,384,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 328,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,821,560.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,500 shares of company stock worth $12,073,741. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE OMC opened at $96.29 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.85 and a 1 year high of $97.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.69.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 41.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.11%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Further Reading

