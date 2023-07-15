Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 90,345 Shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 47.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 101,072 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 90,345 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $3,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Air Lease by 26.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 30,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 6,399 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Air Lease by 13.8% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,228 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Air Lease by 3.0% in the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 34,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Air Lease during the first quarter valued at $411,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in Air Lease by 9.0% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 14,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Air Lease in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Air Lease in a research report on Monday, May 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

Air Lease Price Performance

In related news, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 25,000 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,570,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Yvette Hollingsworth Clark purchased 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.96 per share, for a total transaction of $98,696.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,733.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,570,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AL opened at $42.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.77. Air Lease Co. has a 1 year low of $30.08 and a 1 year high of $46.20.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. Air Lease had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 21.25%. The company had revenue of $636.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.52 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Air Lease Co. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Lease Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Air Lease’s payout ratio is 19.42%.

About Air Lease

(Free Report)

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. In addition, the company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.