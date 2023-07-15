Mackenzie Financial Corp Takes $4.01 Million Position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 196,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,009,000.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LBTYK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 11.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 469,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,176,000 after purchasing an additional 47,558 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,445,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,293,000 after purchasing an additional 675,496 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 13.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 78.8% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 106,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 47,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.05% of the company’s stock.
Liberty Global Stock Performance
NASDAQ LBTYK opened at $19.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.74. Liberty Global plc has a 1 year low of $16.16 and a 1 year high of $23.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.23.
Insider Activity
In other news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $870,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $905,546.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
LBTYK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th.
Liberty Global Profile
Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.
