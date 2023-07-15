Mackenzie Financial Corp Takes $4.62 Million Position in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Free Report) (TSE:BEP) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 146,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,617,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BEP. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the first quarter worth about $203,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 2.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 45,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 65.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 15,575 shares during the period. Finally, A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the first quarter worth about $212,000. 56.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BEP opened at $29.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.49 and its 200-day moving average is $29.33. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $24.13 and a 1-year high of $41.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.28 and a beta of 0.79.

Brookfield Renewable Partners ( NYSE:BEP Get Free Report ) (TSE:BEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $772.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.65 million. Equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.338 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is currently -254.72%.

A number of research firms recently commented on BEP. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and Asia. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

