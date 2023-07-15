Mackenzie Financial Corp Trims Position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) by 71.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,649 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $3,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Edmp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 11,139.6% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,383,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,141,000 after buying an additional 4,344,537 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,702,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Penske Automotive Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,404,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,279,000 after purchasing an additional 61,972 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Penske Automotive Group by 24.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 827,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,625,000 after purchasing an additional 164,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Penske Automotive Group by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,582,000 after purchasing an additional 172,426 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group Price Performance

PAG opened at $174.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.60. The firm has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.25. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.49 and a twelve month high of $180.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 31.14%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.76 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 15.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.62%.

Insider Activity at Penske Automotive Group

In other Penske Automotive Group news, EVP Shane M. Spradlin sold 3,284 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.22, for a total transaction of $463,766.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,648,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Penske Automotive Group news, Director Kimberly J. Mcwaters sold 8,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total transaction of $1,206,401.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shane M. Spradlin sold 3,284 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.22, for a total transaction of $463,766.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,648,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,808 shares of company stock valued at $1,960,428. Corporate insiders own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 17th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $175.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th.

Penske Automotive Group Profile

(Free Report)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

Featured Stories

