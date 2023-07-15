Manchester Financial Inc. Has $2.13 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,370 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 0.6% of Manchester Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $345.24 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $351.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $329.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.70.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The business had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 29.47%.

In other Microsoft news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at $35,952,107.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,331 shares of company stock worth $15,867,278. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MSFT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $365.00 to $380.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Microsoft from $335.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Microsoft from $348.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Microsoft from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $310.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.40.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

