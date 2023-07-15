Mandalay Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MNDJF) Short Interest Update

Mandalay Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MNDJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, an increase of 7,400.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Mandalay Resources Trading Down 5.5 %

Mandalay Resources stock opened at C$1.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.78. Mandalay Resources has a 12-month low of C$1.16 and a 12-month high of C$2.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Mandalay Resources from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Friday.

Mandalay Resources Company Profile

Mandalay Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of mineral properties in Canada, Australia, Sweden, and Chile. It explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. The company primarily holds 100% interests in the Costerfield gold-antimony mine located in Australia, and the Björkdal gold mine located in Sweden.

