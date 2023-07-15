Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Shares Purchased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 46.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,142 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,034 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $3,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Manhattan Associates by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MANH opened at $200.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.14 and a beta of 1.58. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.18 and a 1-year high of $201.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $185.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.37.

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $221.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.28 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 67.34%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on MANH. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $168.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th.

In related news, CFO Dennis B. Story sold 32,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.77, for a total transaction of $5,389,611.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,992 shares in the company, valued at $15,601,267.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Bruce Richards sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,123,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dennis B. Story sold 32,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.77, for a total transaction of $5,389,611.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,601,267.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,531 shares of company stock worth $8,766,886. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and omnichannel solution, which include enterprise solutions and omnichannel solutions for store.

