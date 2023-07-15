Marcum Wealth LLC Cuts Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Marcum Wealth LLC cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 868 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 2.2% of Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $17,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 664,476 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $109,572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 16.0% in the first quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,373 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,009,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 10.9% during the first quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 28,520 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,703,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 103,777 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,113,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Apple by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,715,959 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,046,771,000 after acquiring an additional 307,619 shares in the last quarter. 57.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at $5,881,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Apple Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, June 5th. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Fundamental Research set a $183.86 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.08.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $190.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $194.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $181.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.30%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

