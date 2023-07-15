Marcum Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,465 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.5% of Marcum Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 19.9% in the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Microsoft by 20.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,138,469 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $351,001,000 after acquiring an additional 196,338 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% in the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 16.2% in the first quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Microsoft from $316.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $420.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $345.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Microsoft from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.40.

Insider Activity

Microsoft Trading Up 0.8 %

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total value of $1,550,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 110,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,169,370.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total value of $1,550,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 110,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,169,370.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,952,107.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,331 shares of company stock worth $15,867,278. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSFT opened at $345.24 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $213.43 and a 12-month high of $351.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $329.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $286.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.47%.

About Microsoft

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.