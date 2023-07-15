Marion Wealth Management Increases Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Marion Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 31.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,698 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.8% of Marion Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Marion Wealth Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $5,415,000. Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 458,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,483,000 after purchasing an additional 44,278 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 160.5% in the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 20,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $2,617,000. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 31,240 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total value of $3,649,456.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,622.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $347,128.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,958,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,397,526. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 31,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total transaction of $3,649,456.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,622.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 841,688 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,932. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $125.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $129.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. 888 reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.39.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.