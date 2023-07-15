McAdam LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

McAdam LLC grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1,316.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,542 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,080 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,919.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,628,484,000 after acquiring an additional 453,413,389 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,770,809,000 after purchasing an additional 206,300,042 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 111,197.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,036,178,000 after purchasing an additional 170,267,122 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,077,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,310,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,759.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,106,502,000 after purchasing an additional 109,870,525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,231. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 31,240 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total value of $3,649,456.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,622.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 841,688 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,932 in the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOGL opened at $125.42 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $129.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, April 3rd. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.39.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.