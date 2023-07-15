Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Purchases 4,200 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,373 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 1.4% of Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $456,728,000 after purchasing an additional 435,891 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,206,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $210,752,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 156,364 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,305,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Island Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Island Capital LLC now owns 135,325 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $23,629,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $190.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.92. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $194.48.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The business had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Apple’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.30%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Apple from $195.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Apple from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Apple from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Apple from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.