Merit Financial Group LLC Sells 8,310 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Merit Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 75,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,310 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $11,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 90,144.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,386,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,607,414,000 after buying an additional 54,326,454 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $4,609,399,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,224,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,458,962,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521,062 shares during the last quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $785,273,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,277,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,171,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.77.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $159.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $160.20 and a 200 day moving average of $161.98. The stock has a market cap of $415.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.55. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $150.11 and a 12 month high of $181.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The company had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 99.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

