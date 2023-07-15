Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Advocate Group LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Advocate Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,574 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 2.1% of Advocate Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Price Performance

Microsoft stock opened at $345.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $329.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.70. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $213.43 and a 52 week high of $351.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The business had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $212.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Microsoft from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $315.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.40.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at $35,952,107.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,588.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,331 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,278 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

