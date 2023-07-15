Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Seelaus Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,706 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,251 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.9% of Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 634,238,715 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $147,714,197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129,708 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 295,509,547 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,824,173,000 after buying an additional 1,951,554 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 195,859,819 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $50,302,677,000 after buying an additional 556,020 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 112,158.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 150,187,424 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $36,017,948,000 after buying an additional 150,053,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 142,731,177 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $34,172,705,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268,917 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total value of $1,550,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 110,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,169,370.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,952,107.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total value of $1,550,250.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 110,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,169,370.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,331 shares of company stock worth $15,867,278 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $345.24 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $351.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $329.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The company had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Microsoft from $335.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $365.00 to $380.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $347.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Microsoft from $332.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.40.

About Microsoft

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

