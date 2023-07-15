Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Opal Wealth Advisors LLC

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,790 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 1.5% of Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advocate Group LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 4.9% in the first quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 32,574 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Raub Brock Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 3,155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. TKG Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 908 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 11,187 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 89,167 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $25,707,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,952,107.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,331 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,278 in the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of MSFT opened at $345.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $329.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $351.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $332.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.40.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

