Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Bell Bank

Bell Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,725 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the period. Bell Bank’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Up 0.8 %

MSFT stock opened at $345.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $329.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.40, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $351.47.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The company had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on Microsoft from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Macquarie raised Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Microsoft from $340.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Fundamental Research cut Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.40.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total transaction of $1,550,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 110,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,169,370.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,331 shares of company stock worth $15,867,278. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

