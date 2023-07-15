Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Bought by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 130.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,146 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $3,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth about $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 420.0% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, insider Deming Xiao sold 991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.60, for a total transaction of $455,463.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 273,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,658,776.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Deming Xiao sold 991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.60, for a total transaction of $455,463.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 273,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,658,776.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.55, for a total value of $5,211,229.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,067,017 shares in the company, valued at $494,615,730.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,088 shares of company stock worth $19,081,728. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $565.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $493.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $468.93. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $301.69 and a 52 week high of $581.56. The company has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a PE ratio of 58.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.13.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.02. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 25.06%. The company had revenue of $451.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.46 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 41.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MPWR. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $505.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $527.67.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

