Moody National Bank Trust Division Acquires 98 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 145,900 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 3.6% of Moody National Bank Trust Division’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $42,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 40,465 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,666,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in Microsoft by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 341,467 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $98,445,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Microsoft by 0.3% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 768,400 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $221,530,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its stake in Microsoft by 1.4% in the first quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 28,111 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,104,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcrae Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.0% during the first quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,241 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $20,827,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Microsoft from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $365.00 to $380.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.40.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $345.24 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $213.43 and a one year high of $351.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $329.46 and a 200-day moving average of $286.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The company had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.47%.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total value of $1,550,250.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 110,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,169,370.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total value of $1,550,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 110,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,169,370.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,331 shares of company stock worth $15,867,278. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

