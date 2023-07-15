Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $45.75 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lessened its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 277,432 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,370 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 3.9% of Moody National Bank Trust Division’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Apple were worth $45,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Apple by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AAPL. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Apple from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Apple in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Apple from $174.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.08.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $190.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $181.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.92. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $194.48.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.30%.

Apple declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.