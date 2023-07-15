NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Purchased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 76.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 61,928 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,741 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in NetApp were worth $3,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in NetApp by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 77,192 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 14,519 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 236,353 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $14,544,000 after acquiring an additional 26,244 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 9,831 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 50,025 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after acquiring an additional 5,201 shares during the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetApp Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $77.87 on Friday. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.08 and a 1-year high of $79.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.67.

NetApp Announces Dividend

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The data storage provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 93.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $64,161.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,953 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,661.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NetApp news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $64,161.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,953 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,661.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total transaction of $353,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 278,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,871,746. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,994 shares of company stock worth $941,478. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NTAP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on NetApp from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on NetApp from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Northland Securities increased their price objective on NetApp from $86.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on NetApp from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NetApp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.95.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

